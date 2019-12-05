Meghan Markle Dedicates Instagram Post to Her First-Ever Royal Cause Ahead of New Year

Giving Tuesday may be over, but Meghan Markle isn’t done highlighting worthwhile causes this holiday season.

The SussexRoyal Instagram page, which Meghan shares with husband Prince Harry, dedicated Thursday’s post to the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group started by women whose community was affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 70 people died. The Duchess of Sussex worked privately with the organization for several months and wrote the foreword for a cookbook featuring their recipes to benefit the project.

“Spotlight on: The Hubb Community Kitchen,” she captioned a collection of photos highlighting the women. “It was just one year ago that The Duchess of Sussex made a special visit to the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen to help prepare meals for those in need. The connection between The Duchess and these women began a year prior, as she supported them in the creation of ‘Together,’ a charity cookbook which celebrates the power of cooking to bring communities together.”

The cookbook went on to be a bestseller, helping the community kitchen open for seven days a week rather than the previous two.

“Today, the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world,” reads the Instagram post. “Whether it’s providing a safe space for women and children to come for a hot meal, supporting local schools, serving free lunches to senior citizens, partnering with the Red Cross to provide lunches for refugees, or feeding the homeless – the Hubb helps and heals through their support and sustenance.”

She continued by wishing them continued success in the year ahead: “Thank you, ladies, for the leadership and inspiration that your cooking and love of community brings to all those around you. We remain so very proud of the good work that you continue to do, and cannot wait to see what 2020 brings!”

The Hubb Community Kitchen holds a special place in Meghan’s heart. It was one of the first causes she championed in her royal role — and she even hosted a palace luncheon, where she gave her first-ever public speech as the Duchess of Sussex. (Of course, Prince Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland, were nearby watching proudly.)

On Thanksgiving Eve last year, Meghan paid a visit to the community kitchen to see their redesigned space — and she even sported an apron to help prepare meals.

Meghan told one group of women, “It starts from one idea and from this one idea starts so much. I’m so proud of you.”

She added, “It hasn’t been a year yet. From that standpoint, what you have achieved in that short space of time — it’s really exciting.”

The following month around the holidays, Meghan and Harry visited again — as did pop star Adele, who happily posed for photos with the women.