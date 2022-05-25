The accessory paired perfectly with a necklace featuring the letter "A" for son Archie

Meghan Markle Debuts New Ring in Honor of Daughter Lilibet Diana at Polo Outing

Meghan Markle's jewelry choices are paying a subtle tribute to her two children.

The Duchess of Sussex cheered on her husband at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California over the weekend — and gave him a congratulatory kiss as she presented the team with awards for winning the tournament.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Meghan, 40, stepped out in a black-and-white polka dot blouse and white shorts, accessorizing with a black wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. She also wore one of her go-to initial necklaces, which features an "A" for the couple's 3-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

But daughter Lilibet Diana, who turns 1 on June 4, wasn't forgotten — Meghan also sported a new gold ring with an "L" initial.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in The Netherlands in April 2022 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

This isn't the first time that Meghan has paid tribute to her children with sentimental jewelry. In a video released for her 40th birthday in August, Meghan wore two gold necklaces by Logan Hollowell — one was the Taurus constellation, representing Archie's zodiac sign, which she paired with the Gemini constellation for Lili.

Nacho Figueras — Prince Harry's longtime pal who he frequently plays polo alongside — shared a bit about their team after competing earlier this month.

"Thrilled to be riding alongside my friend, Prince Harry, and the rest of the Los Padres team at the @santabarbarapoloclub 's Harry East Memorial Tournament," Figueras wrote on Instagram. "We've ridden together many times over the years and now that we're both parents, it's extra special to be able to spend this time together."

He added, "The name Los Padres was inspired by the proximity of the field to the Los Padres National Forest and also by our connection as fathers."

Prince Harry Is 'Just One of the Guys' at Weekend Polo Tournaments in California, Says Observer Prince Harry | Credit: Kerri Kerley

An observer at the polo club tells PEOPLE that despite his status as sixth in the line of succession to the British throne, Prince Harry "is just one of the guys" when it comes to his weekend polo tournaments.

"Prince Harry looks so comfortable and happy on the polo field, and everyone treats him like he is just one of the guys!" the observer says.

The observer adds, "His presence this season has brought a really cool vibe to the club, but it hasn't changed the way the games have been played — it's business as usual and all the teams are fighting for the win."

Prince Harry Is 'Just One of the Guys' at Weekend Polo Tournaments in California, Says Observer Credit: Kerri Kerley