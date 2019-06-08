Meghan Markle Debuts New Eternity Ring at Trooping the Colour After Son Archie's Birth

Meghan Markle may not have had newborn son Archie with her on the balcony for the Trooping the Colour festivities on Saturday, but thanks to the latest addition to her jewelry collection, he’ll always be with her, wherever she goes.

As the new mom took a break from her maternity leave to step out with husband Prince Harry, eagle-eyed fans spotted a new ring on Meghan’s finger, which she wore alongside her wedding band and engagement ring.

While riding to Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan waved to the crowd, showing off her new bling in the process, which many believe to be an eternity ring.

Eternity rings, which typically consist of many small diamonds covering the entire circular band, are traditionally given following a momentous occasion, such as the birth of a couple’s first child, or their first wedding anniversary — two milestones which Meghan and Harry have celebrated within the past two months.

The sentimental jewelry pieces have become a bit of a tradition in the royal family, with Prince William giving wife Kate an eternity ring following the birth of their first child, son Prince George.

The royal mom welcomed her son just five weeks ago, on May 6, and with the exception of their first outing as a trio, two days after Archie’s birth, the Duchess of Sussex has stayed out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, Harry isn’t taking paternity leave — he has made several appearances since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands and Rome — Meghan is adjusting to life as a new mother at home in Frogmore Cottage.

For Saturday’s outing, Meghan wore a navy ensemble by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller and a matching hat by Noel Stewart.

In a sweet nod to the happy couple, Kate wore a pale yellow ensemble, and a matching hat by Philip Treacy with floral detail, which she had previously worn to Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding last May.