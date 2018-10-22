Meghan Markle Just Broke Another Royal Style Rule with Her Most Daring Look Yet

Stephanie Petit
October 22, 2018 10:57 AM
Meghan Markle has always stretched the rules of royal fashion, and now she’s bringing her bold style to the royal tour.

After Prince Harry took on a few solo engagements on Fraser Island while the expectant mom rested on Monday, she rejoined her royal husband for a meet and greet with locals. Over the weekend, the palace announced that Meghan would be cutting back her busy tour schedule for a few days.

Meghan, 37, wore the Pineapple Dress from the American brand Reformation. The striped grey and white outfit, featuring a tie around the waist and a daring thigh-high slit (accentuated by a button!), retails for $218 and is already sold out.

The Duchess of Sussex accessorized the summer-friendly maxi dress with her longtime fave brown "Grear" sandals from Sarah Flint ($245) and Karen Walker sunglasses ($220 – sold out in black but still available in tortoise) and opted for her hair in her go-to low messy bun for a laid back vibe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton has also been known to occasionally rock a slit. At the 2016 premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob, she wore a white dress with a slightly lower slit.

Kate Middleton in 2016
Richard Pohle/WPA/Splash News Online

As the royal couple walked down the pier at Kingfisher Bay jetty hand-in-hand, Meghan adorably cradled her baby bump.

Following her pregnancy announcement, a royal source told PEOPLE Meghan had had her 12-week ultrasound and was “feeling well.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Images via Getty Images

Since touching down Down Under, Meghan and Harry have kept a full calendar at a busy pace, opening the Anzac Memorial for fallen veterans, opening the Invictus Games, stepping out on Bondi Beach and even receiving their “first baby gift.”

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Harry said in his speech at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

