Meghan Markle's Dad Thinks She's 'Terrified' of Her New Royal Life: 'I Can See It in Her Eyes'

Meghan Markle’s father doesn’t think his daughter is having the easiest time adjusting to her new role as a member of the royal family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” Thomas Markle, 73, said during a new interview with The Sun on Sunday.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile,” he continued, adding that while it’s possible she “might be just having a couple bad days,” he worries “she’s under too much pressure.”

“There’s a high price to pay to be married to that family,” he remarked.

Meghan Markle

However, in the same interview, Thomas admitted that he has not spoken to his daughter since the day after she married Prince Harry on May 19, which was almost two months ago.

“I spoke to Meghan and Harry briefly after the wedding,” he told the publication, adding that “the phone number I had been calling Meghan on is no longer picking up. And I don’t have an address for her.”

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle

“I sent a text to my palace contact saying I would like to reach my daughter and got no reply,” he continued.

“It is probably the longest time I have gone without speaking to her ever,” he explained, adding, “If I had one message for her it would be that I’m sorry for anything that went wrong.”

Thomas initially decided not to attend his daughter’s wedding after his arrangement with a paparazzi to stage several photoshoots ahead of the big day was revealed.

The next day, he said that he would attend the Windsor wedding — only if doctors signed off on him traveling after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. However, two days before the wedding, Meghan confirmed in an official statement that her father would not walk her down the aisle due to health problems.

“I have already apologized to the Royal Family,” he told the publication, adding, “I honestly think that if the Queen took the time to think that she would not see me because I did some stupid photographs, that is ridiculous.”

Thomas also remarked, “I would like to make this my last interview.”

“All I am doing is setting the record straight and reaching out to my daughter,” he explained.