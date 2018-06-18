Meghan Markle's Dad Reveals How She Slowly Told Him About Her Romance with Prince Harry

When Meghan Markle told her father that she was dating a new guy, she completely left out the small detail that her boyfriend was royalty!

In an interview with the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain early Monday, Thomas Markle revealed how his daughter slowly informed him of her blossoming relationship with Prince Harry.

“The first phone calls were ‘Dad, I have a new boyfriend.’ And I said, ‘That’s really nice,’ ” the 73-year-old explained. “And then the next call was like, ‘He’s British.’ And I said, ‘That’s really nice.’ And eventually the third time round was, ‘He’s a prince.’ At that point she said, ‘It’s Harry.’ And I said, ‘Oh Harry, okay.’ And she said, ‘Of course, we’ll have to call him H so no one knows we’re talking about Harry. It’s H.’ ”

“And then we talked about that, and eventually I spoke to him as well,” continued Thomas. “Very nice man. Gentleman. Very likable.”

A month after the royal wedding watched by admirers around the world, Thomas admitted he still has not met his new son-in-law in person. (He was set to meet Harry and the rest of his family ahead of walking Meghan down the aisle. However, he bowed out of attending the nuptials due to health concerns.)

“It’s been over the phone, always over the phone. We have yet to see each other face to face,” Thomas said of his relationship with Harry. “We’ve had interesting conversations on the phone. He’s a smart guy.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle BAV/Geoff Robinson

The 33-year-old royal even made sure to give Thomas a call to formally ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Harry asked for her hand over the phone and I said, ‘You’re a gentleman, promise me you’ll never raise your hand against my daughter and of course I will grant you my permission.'”

Although Thomas was surprised to find out his daughter would be part of the royal family, he feels Harry is just as lucky as she is.

“Of course it’s ‘Wow,’ it comes out as a ‘Wow,’ but this is my daughter and she’s certainly a prize for him as well,” he explained. “He’s great, an interesting guy, a prince, but my daughter’s been a princess since the day she was born.”

Like millions of others, Thomas said he sat down to watch the wedding on television — at a private bed and breakfast a friend had found him.

“The unfortunate thing for me now is I’m a footnote in one of the greatest moments in history rather than the dad walking her down the aisle,” he admitted. “That upsets me somewhat.”

Thomas added, “It was a very emotional moment for me, like I said, I cried about it. I wanted to walk my daughter down the aisle. I wanted that moment. But I’m thankful for everything the way it went. I was very proud. I was very upset that it wasn’t me but the whole world was watching my daughter. I was very happy about that.”