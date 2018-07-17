Meghan Markle's Dad: 'I'm Enjoying the Fact That I Can Make the Entire Royal Family Not Speak'

Thomas Markle is going back on his word to stop talking to the press.

Just two days after telling The Sun on Sunday he was doing his “last interview,” Meghan Markle‘s father spoke to TMZ in response to reports that his daughter and Prince Harry were unhappy that he had once again gone to the press in exchange for cash.

“I was silent for a full year and the press beat me up every day saying I was a hermit hiding in Mexico, so I gave my story,” he said. “Apparently that interview put the royal family in their silence mode … so, I gave another interview to break the silence. All they have to do is speak to me.”

Before talking to The Sun, Thomas appeared on the U.K.’s Good Morning Britain in June to discuss his phone calls with Harry, Meghan’s desire to have children and the couple’s “disappointment” that he missed the royal wedding.

Thomas also told TMZ that he didn’t plan on disappearing.

“Tomorrow is my birthday, 74 years old, and I’m enjoying the fact that I can make the entire royal family not speak and maybe I can get a laugh out of the duchess,” he said.

Thomas told The Sun that he doesn’t think his daughter is having the easiest time adjusting to her new role as a member of the royal family.

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified. I see it in her eyes, I see it in her face and I see it in her smile,” he said. “I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now. This one isn’t even a stage smile — this is a pained smile.”

However, Priyanka Chopra recently told PEOPLE that her close friend is loving her new life as a royal.

“She’s doing amazing,” said the actress, who was part of the star-studded guest list at the couple’s wedding. “It’s so nice to see.”

In the same interview with the Sun, Thomas admitted that he has not spoken to his daughter since the May 19 wedding.

“I spoke to Meghan and Harry briefly after the wedding,” he told the publication, adding, “the phone number I had been calling Meghan on is no longer picking up. And I don’t have an address for her.”

“It is probably the longest time I have gone without speaking to her ever,” he said. “If I had one message for her, it would be that I’m sorry for anything that went wrong.”