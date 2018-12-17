Meghan Markle's Dad Hasn't Received Christmas Card from Daughter, Calls on the Queen to Heal Rift

Thomas Markle called on Queen Elizabeth to help heal the rift with his daughter Meghan Markle, as he appeared in yet another TV interview to make his case.

He says he hasn’t received a Christmas card from Meghan and Prince Harry, who have ostracized him since he started speaking to the media in the wake of their wedding in May.

Markle wasn’t able to attend the wedding because of health issues. He has also apologized for taking part in a paparazzi stunt, posing for pictures that showed him getting ready for his trip to the U.K. for the wedding.

Meghan’s father told Good Morning Britain on ITV that he’s “hopeful” he’ll meet his grandchild, who is due in the spring.

“I would appreciate anything [the Queen] could do. I would think she would want to resolve family problems. All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together – certainly around the holidays,” he told GMB Monday.

With his grandchild on the way, he hopes that could bring about a reconciliation. “I’m certainly hoping that everything goes well, and they produce a beautiful baby and I’ll get to see a little Meghan or little Harry.”

“That would be very nice and I look forward to that happening. I’m hopeful. I think it should happen. I think she’ll make a great mom and maybe things will soften a little bit and we’ll connect again,” he continued. “There has to be a place for me. I’m her father, and I will be the grandfather to the children — so all I can say is that I’m here, she knows it. I’ve reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much.”

Markle said he is “very disappointed” that their rift is continuing and says he has written to Meghan, 37. “I’m not sure why it’s happening, and I’m waiting, I’m reaching out. I’ve been trying to reach out to her for several weeks. Every day I try to text her. I just haven’t received any comment back.”

Asked what message he’d like to give to Meghan and Prince Harry – whom he still hasn’t met – he said, “I love you very much, you’re my daughter and I’d really like to hear from you. Whatever differences or problems we have, we should be able to work them out. We’re family, so please reach out to me.”

Markle added that he does not speak to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who was the only member of Meghan’s family at the royal wedding and has appeared with the royal couple at public engagements.

Markle said he didn’t recognize the claims that his daughter had been rude to staff.

“I don’t really believe them,” said the former TV lighting director. “She was raised on Hollywood stages and learned to respect the crew and learned to respect everyone. I just can’t see her being rude to anyone. It’s not her.”

“She’s always been a very controlling person, and that’s part of her nature. She’s never been rude. The ghosting I don’t completely understand. To my knowledge she’s always been in charge – that’s her nature – but she’s always been polite with it.”

He recalled how Meghan lived with him from the age of 11 until she went off to college.

“We’re very close. What’s happening I’m not sure of. I’d love to talk to her about it,” he said. “Here again, I think it comes back to the fact that so many reporters would pick up on one of the articles I’ve done and write their own stories and tell lies and say things I haven’t said – if they’re believing that, that’s unfortunate as they’ve always told me not to believe anything in any of the tabloids.”

“People are saying I should be quiet about this and not speak, if I don’t speak, they will speak to me,” he said. “That hasn’t happened. I don’t plan to be silent for the rest of my life. I love my daughter very much and she has to know that. I would really appreciate if she would just call me, reach out to me somehow, send me a text, just say you’re there and you’re hearing me.”