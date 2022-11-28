Meghan Markle and Cuyana Are Dressing Women for Success with Stylish Donation Ahead of Giving Tuesday

"Over the years, I've had the privilege of witnessing the magic of Smart Works - women's confidence and lives transformed," the Duchess of Sussex said

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 04:10 PM
meghan markle
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty; Cuyana

Meghan Markle is paying it forward.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, is connecting a go-to brand with a good cause. On Monday, apparel and accessories brand Cuyana announced that it would be donating 500 of its Classic Structured Tote Bags to Smart Works, a U.K. charity that helps unemployed and vulnerable women find work by providing them with coaching tips and professional attire for job interviews. Meghan has served as patron of Smart Works since 2019. The organization is one of the four original public patronages she received after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Style-wise, the Duchess of Sussex has also long been a fan of Cuyana, a California-based, female-led sustainable brand and its Classic Structured Tote, carrying the bag at Wimbledon in 2014 and even filling the totes with goodies as thank-you favors for friends who attend her NYC baby shower for son Archie in 2019.

Cuyana shared the news online ahead of Giving Tuesday, where Meghan made a statement about what the partnership means to her.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">meghan markle</a>
Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty

"Over the years, I've had the privilege of witnessing the magic of Smart Works - women's confidence and lives transformed," the Archetypes host began. "Smart Works invests in women so they know they can thrive in any workplace, and Cuyana is a company that is by women and for women, so this feels like the perfect fit. Similar to the Smart Set collection we created many years ago for Smart Works, this collaboration will support women in the UK as they mobilize back into the workforce. I am proud to bring these two together to further our shared mission of uplifting and empowering women all around the globe."

The donation will see 500 women being helped by Smart Works receive the office must-have, "enhancing their readiness for the workplace and providing them with the confidence they need ahead of their interview," Cuyana said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/meghan-markle/" data-inlink="true">meghan markle</a>
Clodagh Kilcoyne - WPA Pool/Getty

While living in the U.K., Meghan visited the Smart Works office in London multiple times to meet with women benefitting from the charity's support, helping them choose outfits and sitting in on interview coaching sessions. Meghan has remained close to the cause since she and Harry, 38, stepped back from their senior royal roles in March 2020, making video calls and sending supportive messages to women job hunting with Smart Works.

One project with her Smart Works partnership was launching a capsule collection of women's workwear in September 2019. In a call celebrating the Smart Set Capsule Collection one year later, Meghan spoke about the power of the charity, which has helped 25,000 women since it opened its doors in 2013.

"People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves, but it's really not," she said at the time. "All of that stuff is the exterior, but it's what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It's the confidence. It's what's built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into that interview with that will take you to the next layer of success. That's what I love so much about the organization."

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a Reception hosted by the Honourable Linda Dessau AC, Governor of Victoria and Mr. Anthony Howard QC
Meghan Markle Shares the Advice She Received Before Her Royal Wedding from a 'Very Influential' Woman
Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a 'Joyous Moment' in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Launch Giving Movement Supporting Women Inspired by Her Podcast
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England.
Meghan Markle Calls Queen Elizabeth the 'Most Shining Example' of Female Leadership in New 'Variety' Interview
DEAL OR NO DEAL -- Season 2 -- Pictured: Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Recalls Being Told to 'Suck It In' on 'Deal or No Deal' in Podcast Chat with Paris Hilton
Issa Rae; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Ziwe
Meghan Markle Discusses the Angry Black Woman Trope: Being 'Particular' Does Not 'Make You Difficult'
Meghan Markle and Price Harry at One Young World Roundtable
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photos from Gender Equality Roundtable During U.K. Visit
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Meghan Markle's Revelations from 'Variety' Interview (Including Prince Harry's In-N-Out Obsession!)
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Rocks a Signature Style During Shopping Outing in Montecito
Meghan Markle Archetypes podcast
Meghan Markle's Biggest Revelations in Her 'Archetypes' Podcast
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Shows Support for Women of Iran With 'Women, Life, Freedom' T-Shirt
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle Speaks Out: The 5 Biggest Revelations as She Heads Back to the U.K. with Prince Harry
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hold Hands in Behind-the-Scenes Photos from U.K. Visit
Prince Harry. Inspirational WellChild Award winners join Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex on Video Call. WellChid
Prince Harry Shares Update on Archie and Lilibet During Emotional Video Call
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes the keynote speech during the Opening Ceremony of the One Young World Summit 2022
Meghan Markle Has 'Full Circle' Moment at One Young World Summit: 'It's Very Nice to Be Back in the U.K.'