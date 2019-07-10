Meghan Markle Wears a Cuyana Handbag to Wimbledon (We Think We Can Officially Say She's Obsessed)

Before attending her son Archie’s christening at Windsor Castle Sunday, Meghan Markle attended Wimbledon in support of her friend Serena Williams. And it appears Meghan is a huge fan of more than just the tennis icon: She was carrying a structured tote from Cuyana, which is just her latest show of support for the ethical fashion brand.

The Duchess of Sussex used her $195 classic black tote, which she had monogrammed with an “M,” to accessorize her cute-casual outfit, which also included a previously-worn L’Agence blazer, ethically-made Outland Denim jeans and a delicate “A” necklace from Australian brand Verse in honor of her two-month-old baby boy. She topped the look with her beloved Biltmore x Madewell hat (which she wore to last year’s tennis outing as well). Her Finlay & Co. “Henrietta” sunglasses sold out within hours of her appearance in the stands, but are available in other colors (and you can pre-order the black for its next restock). She also wore a pair of Pippa Small earrings she’s worn several times before, which are made by local artisans in Kabul.

Image zoom The Image Direct

Markle loves to show support for brands that employ ethical, socially conscious and sustainable practices, and one of the brands she’s most loyal to is Cuyana. The company, which was founded with the motto “fewer, better things,” is dedicated to producing high-quality items using low-impact materials and processes. Markle not only has carried the brand now on three separate occasions, but guests at her baby shower also received their own version of the structured tote she wore to Wimbledon.

Check out Markle’s three favorite styles below.

Image zoom The Image Direct; Rick Rycroft/AFP/Getty; Gotham/GC Images

Markle was seen carrying the structured tote, $195, to Wimbledon; she carried the brand’s mini chain saddle bag (no longer available, but similar here) while on a royal tour of Australia, and the $395 Le Sud weekender (currently sold out, but similar here) while departing N.Y.C. for London after her baby shower.

Image zoom Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana Structured Tote (in 6 colors), $195; cuyana.com

Image zoom Courtesy Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana Mini Saddle Bag (in 3 colors), $225; cuyana.com

Image zoom Courtesy Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana Classic Weekender (in 2 colors), $185; cuyana.com