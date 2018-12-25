See Meghan Markle's Perfect Curtsy to the Queen (and How Much It's Improved Since Last Christmas!)

Meghan Markle has mastered the art of the royal curtsy.

It’s been exactly one year since Meghan showed off her very first public curtsy to the Queen alongside the royal family on Christmas Day. And now, she’s showing how much she’s learned since becoming an official royal earlier this year.

Meghan, who debuted a less-than-perfect curtsy last year, confidently bowed her head, clasped her hands and lowered into the proper position as she curtsied to the Queen outside the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Tuesday.

Last year, Meghan had protocol pro Kate Middleton by her side to show her the ropes as she gave a demure smile and did a slight curtsy. On Tuesday morning, Meghan displayed a deep curtsy and bowed her head as she showed the time-honored sign of respect to the monarch.

Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, says that the curtsy should be subtle — a ballerina curtsy this is not — but the deeper and longer you pause shows more respect and formality. To curtsy, Meier instructs placing one leg behind the other (whichever one is more comfortable for you) and bowing your head slightly while bending your knees.

In addition to Queen Elizabeth, Meghan is expected to curtsy to Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Duchess of Cornwall. She’ll also be bending and bowing for Prince William and Kate, due to his position in line for the throne.