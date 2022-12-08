Meghan Markle Breaks Down in Tears in Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know What to Say Anymore'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's show Harry & Meghan premiered its first episodes, giving a glimpse into their private lives

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 03:44 AM
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser
Meghan Markle. Photo: Netflix

Meghan Markle's tough moments were on display in the opening moments of her new docuseries with Prince Harry.

In Harry & Meghan, the couple's new Netflix docuseries that premiered on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex let cameras capture some emotional times.

The first episode begins with Harry talking to the camera shortly after he and Meghan officially stepped back from royal life in February 2020.

A flurry of newspaper headlines then spread across the screen detailing the couple's bombshell decision, before Meghan said "I don't even know where to begin."

"My job is to keep my family safe," Harry then said into the camera. "I'm generally concerned for the safety of my family," he added while talking about the "level of hate that has been stirred up" against Meghan and their son Archie, 3.

In an emotional scene, Meghan is then shown looking downcast wearing jeans and a shirt, and with a towel wrapped around her head.

"I just want to get to the other side of all of this," said the Duchess of Sussex.

"I don't know what to say anymore," she added, before starting to cry.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Netflix

The first trailer for the docuseries showed several personal photos of Meghan and Prince Harry, ranging from a never-before-seen snap taken at their wedding reception to the duo kissing in the kitchen. But the trailers also shared some less happy moments, including Harry looking at Meghan as she wipes away tears during an interview. Another shot showed Meghan holding her phone while covering her face with her other hand.

Meghan hinted at what expect to expect from the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the Archetypes host said of working with director Liz Garbus, the Oscar nominee behind Love, Marilyn and Becoming Cousteau. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued, referencing the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In her August interview with The Cut, Meghan was vague when asked if the upcoming show would cover the couple's love story.

"What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey," she said. "I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Diana Princess Of Wales At Luanda Airport
Prince Harry Says He Was 'Terrified' History Would Repeat with Meghan Markle in Netflix Trailer
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England.
Everything to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Rocks a Signature Style During Shopping Outing in Montecito
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Series: 7 Biggest Revelations from the Trailers
Harry & Meghan Official Teaser Netflix
Every Photo from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Trailer for 'Harry & Meghan'
Meghan Markle and Andy Cohen
Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching 'Real Housewives': 'My Life Had Its Own Level of Drama'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Reveals How Prince Harry Inspired Her Final Podcast Episode of the Season
kerry kennedy, meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Awarded for Stance Against 'Structural Racism,' Says Kerry Kennedy
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits The National Theatre
Tyler Perry Says Meghan Markle Quietly Shopped for Baby Formula for Family in Need During Shortage