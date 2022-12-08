Meghan Markle Breaks Down in Tears in Netflix Docuseries: 'I Don't Know What to Say Anymore'

Meghan Markle's tough moments were on display in the opening moments of her new docuseries with Prince Harry.

In Harry & Meghan, the couple's new Netflix docuseries that premiered on Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex let cameras capture some emotional times.

The first episode begins with Harry talking to the camera shortly after he and Meghan officially stepped back from royal life in February 2020.

A flurry of newspaper headlines then spread across the screen detailing the couple's bombshell decision, before Meghan said "I don't even know where to begin."

"My job is to keep my family safe," Harry then said into the camera. "I'm generally concerned for the safety of my family," he added while talking about the "level of hate that has been stirred up" against Meghan and their son Archie, 3.

In an emotional scene, Meghan is then shown looking downcast wearing jeans and a shirt, and with a towel wrapped around her head.

"I just want to get to the other side of all of this," said the Duchess of Sussex.

"I don't know what to say anymore," she added, before starting to cry.

The first trailer for the docuseries showed several personal photos of Meghan and Prince Harry, ranging from a never-before-seen snap taken at their wedding reception to the duo kissing in the kitchen. But the trailers also shared some less happy moments, including Harry looking at Meghan as she wipes away tears during an interview. Another shot showed Meghan holding her phone while covering her face with her other hand.

Meghan hinted at what expect to expect from the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," the Archetypes host said of working with director Liz Garbus, the Oscar nominee behind Love, Marilyn and Becoming Cousteau. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

"It's interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before," she continued, referencing the entertainment business. "For me, having worked on Suits, it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In her August interview with The Cut, Meghan was vague when asked if the upcoming show would cover the couple's love story.

"What's so funny is I'm not trying to be cagey," she said. "I don't read any press. So I don't know what's confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible."