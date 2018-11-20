Pregnant Meghan Markle Cradles Her Baby Bump During Royal Date Night with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is showing off her baby bump and is looking gorgeous while doing so!

Stepping out with Prince Harry at the Royal Variety Performance in London on Monday — which also happens to fall on the pair’s six-month wedding anniversary — Meghan, 37, showed off her pregnancy glow and cradled her growing bump throughout the course of the evening.

Wearing an ensemble by Safiyaa, featuring black sequins with a leaf pattern adorning the halter top, the royal mom-to-be looked effortlessly chic for her first appearance at the Royal Variety Performance.

Meghan also pulled her hair back into an elegant updo that highlighted her dazzling Birks Snowstorm Earrings, which she has previously worn on several occasions, including her solo outing in September to see the Royal Academy of Art in London Piccadilly’s “Oceania” exhibit.

Harry and Meghan attended the annual televised event to support the Royal Variety Charity, which benefits hundreds of UK entertainers in need of help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health or hard times.

Harry, 34, who looked dapper in a classic tuxedo and black bow tie, first attended the star-studded event — which has previously featured performances by Lady Gaga, The Beatles and Elton John — in 2015 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Before heading inside, Meghan accepted a gift from Jo Wiggins and her daughter, Lucy Robertson, a children’s book titled Peepo! by Janet and Allan Ahlberg as well as a teddy bear that was decorated with what Wiggins called a “gender neutral” yellow ribbon.

“I said congratulations and she thanked us,” said Wiggins, from Watford, just north of London. “She’s beautiful and has a lovely little bump.”

Meghan then briefly took Harry’s hand as they headed towards the entrance.

This year, the show was hosted by Greg Davies and included performances from Take That, George Ezra, Clean Bandit, the cast of Tina, The Tina Turner Musical and Andrea and Matteo Bocelli.

During the evening, Meghan and Harry were entertained by the cast of Hamilton, just three months after the royal couple attended a gala performance of the West End musical with show creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise funds for one of Harry’s longtime charities, Sentebale.

Meghan even incorporated a throwback to the special performance in her outfit on Monday, opting for the same clutch!

The royal parents-to-be met a number of performers both before and after the show, including the Hamilton cast members who congratulated Meghan on her pregnancy. In response, she smiled and thanked them.

The couple later took their seats in the Royal Box, smiling as Davies welcomed them to their first Royal Variety performance as a couple. He also said the entire audience would like to congratulate them on their "wonderful news." "As I believe they say in Royal circles, one is thrilled that two will become three!" he said.