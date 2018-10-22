Meghan Markle Embraces Baby Bump During Romantic Stroll with Prince Harry on Fraser Island

Meghan Markle isn’t hiding her excitement as a royal mom-to-be!

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, wasn’t shy about cradling her baby bump as the royal couple walked along the picturesque Kingfisher Bay Jetty at Fraser Island in Australia during the seventh day of their royal tour Down Under.

They strolled hand-in-hand, with Meghan sweetly holding her stomach. At one point, Meghan, 37, placed both hands just under her bump as they stood talking to each other on a dock.

Harry, 34, took on the earlier engagements of the day solo, taking part in a traditional Welcome to Country Smoking Ceremony and unveiled a plaque for the dedication of the Forests of K’gari to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (a unique network of forest conservation initiatives, which involves all 53 countries of the Commonwealth).

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Over the weekend, the palace announced that Meghan will be cutting back her busy tour schedule for a few days to rest while Harry embarks on certain engagements on his own.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan was first spotted cradling her baby bump during the couple’s visit to Bondi Beach last week, gently touching her belly as the couple made their way to the sand.

Meghan Markle at Bondi Beach Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry also has the bundle-to-be on his mind, mentioning the “newest addition” to the royal family during his speech at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on Saturday.

“First of all, thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” he shared with the crowd gathered at the Sydney Opera House. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you, and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Speaking at a reception at the end of the couple’s first day in Sydney, Harry thanked Australia for the “incredibly warm welcome” they’d received and the “chance to meet Aussies from all walks of life.”

“We also genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby,” Harry said, looking over to Meghan. Appearing slightly nervous, Harry added, “whether it’s a boy or a girl.”