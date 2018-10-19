Meghan Markle Is in Her Element as She Cradles Baby Bump on Bondi Beach: See the Photos

Meghan Markle‘s laid-back California style was on display on Thursday during her visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney alongside Prince Harry.

The Los Angeles-born royal, who swept her hair back into a ponytail, was beach chic in a striped Martin Grant maxi dress (which isn’t currently available to buy) by Australian designer Martin Grant. She also wore a pair of Castañer espadrilles — however, both she and her husband tossed off their shoes to walk in the sand barefoot.

Meghan, who is expecting the couple’s first child in the spring, was all smiles as she sweetly cradled her bump as the couple made their way to the beach.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty

And she seemed completely at home with her bare feet in the sand as she and Harry cuddled up around an “anti bad vibe circle” with fellow beachgoers.

The Duchess of Sussex once wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.”

And the born and bred West Coaster seems to checking all those things off her list during the couple’s royal tour Down Under. Meghan snuck in an early morning yoga session before her beach visit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — told Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DEAN LEWINS/AFP/Getty

Meghan has been a long-time advocate of yoga, with her mom Doria Ragland— who is an instructor in Los Angeles — playing a major role in her love for the practice.

“Yoga is my thing,” Meghan previously told Best Health Magazine. “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven.”

Soon, she’ll have her own little one to share her passion for yoga. Meghan and Harry teased their “long list” of potential baby names earlier in the week.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

During the royal couple’s day of outings in Melbourne, Australia, the pair hopped on one of the city’s iconic trams for a short ride to South Melbourne Beach with student sustainability leaders. Twelve-year-old Charlie Wolf took the opportunity to grill Meghan and Harry on a name for the royal baby.

Meghan kept mum, replying, “We’ve been given a long list of names from everyone, we’re going to sit down and have a look at them.”