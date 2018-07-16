Meghan Markle Brought Her Go-To Hat to Wimbledon — but She Wasn't Allowed to Wear It This Time

Meghan Markle‘s Wimbledon seats have certainly improved over the years, even if her courtside style remains the same.

The newlywed sat in the royal box at the Ladies’ Single Final on Saturday alongside sister-in-law Kate Middleton during their first-ever outing without their husbands. Meghan held a familiar accessory — a white straw hat with a black band above the brim, the same one she sported while attending the tennis tournament in 2016 — but never wore it as she watched Angelique Kerber take on Serena Williams (a close friend of hers!). Turns out, that’s because wearing a hat from the royal box is discouraged.

“Protocol – dress is smart, suits/jacket and tie, etc. Ladies are asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them,” according to Wimbledon’s description of the royal box on their website.

Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Shutterstock

RELATED: Every Moment You Need to See from Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s First Joint Appearance

While Meghan has quickly emerged as a style icon since joining the royal family, her look closely resembled her outfit while attending Wimbledon two years ago, the summer she was first introduced to Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly chic in an all-white ensemble in 2016. While she opted for a pop of color in a blue-and-white striped top from Ralph Lauren and a classic pair of cream wide-leg silk pants from the same designer on Saturday, she stayed true to her crisp pants and button-up shirt combination.

Even Meghan’s sunglasses were practically a dead ringer for the stylish pair she donned at the sporting event pre-royalty!

Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle in 2016 (left) and 2018 (right) Karwai Tang/WireImage; Clive Mason/Getty Images

Although Meghan and Kate made sure to show off their own personal styles as they attended Wimbledon on their first-ever joint outing without their husbands, they still found a way to coordinate their looks.

Princess Kate opted for an elegant white dress covered with a black circular pattern.

Of course, both rocked their signature hairstyles: Kate with her flawless blowout and Meghan in her messy bun.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Karwai Tang/WireImage; Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate returned to the tennis tournament on Sunday with husband Prince William — and a subtle nod to her sister-in-law’s evolving royal style.

The mom of three turned heads in a canary yellow dress with flutter sleeves and a flattering pencil skirt by Dolce & Gabbana, a colorful look reminiscent of a dress worn by Meghan earlier this month during a reception in London for young people from around the Commonwealth alongside new husband Prince Harry. The former Suits star stuck to her roots in a sunny dress by American designer Brandon Maxwell with a similar cut to Kate’s, although Meghan’s outfit was sleeveless