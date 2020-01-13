Meghan Markle's Charity Cookbook Sales Spike Following News She's Stepping Back from Royal Role

Meghan Markle fans are showing their support — and doing good along the way.

Just one day ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry‘s shocking announcement that they plan to step down from their senior roles in the royal family, they visited the Hubb Community Kitchen. The Duchess of Sussex wrote the forward for a cookbook that raised funds to help organization raise money to help victims of the 2017 Grenfell fire.

In the wake of the couple’s shocking decision, political commentator Damon Evans came up with a way for supporters to show they care.

“I don’t follow the Royals, and I didn’t know much about Markle before I watched a load of videos today. But now I understand why so many idiots hate her: she’s a decent woman,” he tweeted. “Ps. Annoy the idiots. Buy the cookbook.”

Fans took action and did just that, with an Amazon UK spokesperson confirming to Harper’s Bazaar that there has been a “considerable increase” in sales of Together: Our Community Cookbook in recent days.

Ps. Annoy the idiots. Buy the cookbook. ‘Together celebrates the power of cooking to connect us to one another. In the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire, a group of local women gathered together to cook fresh food for their families and neighbours.’https://t.co/dEuNoA2DUG — Damon Evans (@damocrat) January 10, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan just returned to social media on Friday — without mention of the stunning announcement just two days prior of their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

“Earlier this week, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to visit the women of The Hubb Community Kitchen and Together, Our Community Cookbook,” says a message on the post, which includes photos of the royal couple happily enjoying the company of the kitchen’s volunteers.

The visit took place on Tuesday, shortly before Harry and Meghan stepped out in London to thank Canada for their nearly two-month hiatus from royal work.

“These women came together in the wake of the Grenfell tragedy to cook meals for their families and neighbors who had been displaced from the fire,” adds the post, making reference to the horrific Grenfell Fire tragedy in June 2017 that claimed the lives of 72 Londoners. Both the Queen and Prince William visited the site of the disaster shortly afterward.

Friday’s Instagram post continued, “With funds from the successful cookbook, they have now been able to share their spirit of community with so many more. The Hubb continues to work with local organisations to build hope, bring comfort and provide not simply a warm meal, but with it, a sense of togetherness.

“The Duke and Duchess were so happy to reconnect with the women and hear about the projects they continue to develop to help those in their community and beyond.”

Queen Elizabeth called for Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and their father Prince Charles to gather at her Sandringham estate on Monday to “talk through” Harry and Meghan’s decision. Shortly after the two-and-a-half-hour discussion, Queen Elizabeth released a rare and emotional statement.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” she said. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” she continued. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.,” she continued. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”