Meghan Markle Contributes a Recipe to Chef Jose Andres' New Cookbook — Find Out Which Dessert She Shared

Meghan Markle is sharing instructions for a favorite cake in a new charity cookbook.

Over the weekend, Penguin Random House announced that chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen was releasing its first cookbook and confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex, 41, is contributing a recipe. Meghan's lemon olive oil cake will be featured in The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope, set to hit shelves on Sept. 12. Michelle Obama, Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse and Ayesha Curry are also contributing, and all proceeds from the text will benefit the nonprofit's emergency response efforts.

"The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises," said a statement on Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation website. "Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe."

The lemon cake might seem familiar, as the Duchess of Sussex previously made it for a special occasion. In March 2021, Meghan sent the treat to a group of female restaurateurs in Chicago who partnered with World Central Kitchen to feed those in need during the pandemic. In a sweet touch, the nonprofit said she baked the cake with lemons from her garden.

In a letter that accompanied the confection, Meghan wrote, "Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation. Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!). To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you — a small token of thanks, from our home to yours."

"Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we all participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect," the note continued, per Archewell. "Even individual actions can impact the whole of us."

The Duchess of Sussex has a personal connection to Chicago, having spent her college years at nearby Northwestern University, where she double-majored in theater and international relations.

Archewell has partnered with World Central Kitchen since December 2020 to create positive community change. The groups have worked in tandem to build four Community Relief Centers around the world and most recently distributed meals in Ukraine.

In April 2022, World Central Kitchen founder Andrés opened up to PEOPLE about what his friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan meant.

"I love them," the celebrity chef, 53, said. "I have been able to spend time with them, working with them and they are very hands-on and highly knowledgeable of what's happening in the world, what the issues are and what the needs are.

"For me, it is a pleasure to call them friends. All my life I have been trying to learn what exactly we are missing because why is there still hunger? What are we missing? We have to make the most of the opportunities of goodness, and I believe that with people like Meghan and Harry, we can make it happen," Andres said.

The Duchess of Sussex's latest foray isn't her first time collaborating on a cookbook. In 2018, she was instrumental in the release of Together: Our Community Cookbook after cooking with a group of women who suffered after the Grenfell Tower tragedy at the Hubb Community Kitchen. Meghan wrote the foreword for the collection of 50 recipes, and a portion of the proceeds benefitted the community cooking space.