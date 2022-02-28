"She hadn't really stepped out like this in a while," designer Christopher John Rogers said of the Duchess of Sussex's appearance on Saturday

Meghan Markle Reached Out to Her NAACP Image Awards Dress Designer Over Email: 'I Was Struck by Her Warmth'

Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accept the PresidentÕs Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Show at The Switch on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Burbank, CA.

Meghan Markle's first appearance of the year at the NAACP Image Awards resulted in a true Hollywood moment — with the help of a Black designer.

New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers was behind the flowing one-shoulder blue gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to accept the President's Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service alongside her husband, Prince Harry, on Saturday.

Rogers spoke with Vogue about how the stunning look came to be — starting with an email from Meghan about a month ago asking if he wanted to collaborate with her. It wasn't long before they jumped on a virtual call to talk more.

"I was immediately struck by her warmth and just her overall demeanor — her sense of ease and confidence within herself," Rogers said. "We quickly touched on this idea of a reveal. She hadn't really stepped out like this in a while."

Christopher John Rogers Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

The final look was an ombre gown with a chiffon bust overlay, thigh-high side slit and dramatic two-foot train.

"[It] is always really exciting being able to use color, and lots of different shades of the same color, to create some sort of graphicism, which is signature to me," the designer explained. "It's something that feels fresh and right for now."

Meghan, 40, completed the look with side-swept hair, a smokey eye and Aquazzura's Celeste Sandals.

She accessorized her look with a gold cuff bracelet featuring diamonds and blue stones that previously belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana. Meghan has worn the piece on many occasions, including during her fall 2018 tour to Australia and at the launch of her clothing collection.

Prince Harry, (L-R), Meghan Markle, Tamika Johnson and Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Show at The Switch on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Burbank, CA. Exclusive - NAACP Image Awards, Gala Reception, Los Angeles, California, USA - 26 Feb 2022 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Tamika Johnson and Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP | Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Prince Harry, 37, also chose a Black designer for the NAACP Image Awards, sporting a tux by Ozwald Boateng.

Through the couple's Archewell Foundation, which they launched in 2020, Harry and Meghan have supported efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and focused their attention on the Black Lives Matter movement and fighting for racial justice.