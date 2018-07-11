Meghan Markle Just Gave the Best Response to Navigating Dublin's Cobblestone Streets in Stilettos!

Cobblestone streets are no match for Meghan Markle!

The Duchess of Sussex took to her second day in Dublin in a pair of sky-high heels as she toured the city with Prince Harry. The veteran heel-wearer had to admit that she was “trying” to navigate the cobblestone streets successfully, but she rose to the occasion — in designer 3-inch stilettos by Sarah Flint.

Her grace and coordination was on display as she toured the Irish Famine Memorial, surrounded entirely by cobblestones.

She walked around the statues and listened to speakers, including the artist behind the memorial, without skipping a beat. When fans told her she was coping well with the difficult Dublin terrain, Meghan responded, “I’m trying!”

She also managed to walk across the field at Croke Park without a single wobble as she played with a couple of cheeky toddlers who couldn’t get enough of the royal couple.

The couple just wrapped their two-day visit to Ireland. They arrived Tuesday afternoon and started their trip with a visit to the home of the prime minister of Ireland and then attended an evening garden party at the residence of the British Ambassador to Ireland.

Wednesday morning, they met with Irish president Michael Higgins and befriended his dogs. They also played with children at Croke Park, saw the Book of Kells at Trinity College, and met with entrepreneurs in a workspace for start-ups called Dogpatch Labs.