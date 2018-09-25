Why Meghan Markle Shutting Her Own Car Door Is So Surprising (Really!)

Meghan Markle may be the Duchess of Sussex, but she’s hardly a typical princess.

While arriving at the Royal Academy of Art in London to view the art exhibit “Oceania” on Tuesday in her first-ever solo outing, Meghan broke protocol in a subtle way.

After shaking hands with one of her hosts for the evening, Meghan casually shut the car door and headed inside.

“First time I’ve seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door…” wrote one Twitter user.

The Sun‘s royal correspondent Emily Andrews added, “A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan!”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

The move isn’t new for Meghan. In fact, she closed her own car door as a man held the door open for her mother, Doria Ragland, while arriving at Kensington Palace just last week for her first official palace luncheon in celebration of Together: Our Community Cookbook.

Watch: Meghan arriving at her lunch to launch the ‘Together’ cookbook — with mother Doria Ragland and Prince Harry 🎥 @Hannah_Furness pic.twitter.com/tdqk7sta8i — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 20, 2018

Meghan, 37, proved she doesn’t mind helping out on her wedding day, when she pulled a romantic gesture as she and Prince Harry hopped in a Jaguar convertible to head to their evening reception. After Harry, 33, opened the door and helped his bride into the passenger seat, Meghan reached over to make sure his door was unlocked.

Markle, who identifies herself as a feminist on the Kensington Palace website, has long been a proponent of gender equality. The Suits actress worked with UN Women and advocated for girls around the world through her contributions to World Vision Canada.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty

RELATED: The Special Meaning Behind Meghan Markle’s Black Dress for Her First Solo Appearance as a Royal

During the evening visit to the Royal Academy, Meghan toured artwork from New Zealand, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and Australia — all of which she and Harry will visit next month — and met the exhibition’s curators and artists, as well as descendants linked to the works displayed.