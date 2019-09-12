Meghan Markle Just Chose the Perfect Dolly Parton Song to Celebrate Her Clothing Launch!

Image zoom Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty; Dan MacMedan/Getty

Meghan Markle is helping women get back to their “9 to 5s.”

The Duchess of Sussex capped off an eventful day — her return to royal duty from maternity leave by unveiling a capsule collection of women’s workwear to benefit her patronage Smart Works — with a fun video she shared on her Instagram story.

Set to Dolly Parton’s hit song “9 to 5,” the video included highlights from the clothing line’s launch. It starts with Meghan exiting an elevator (just like in the movie 9 to 5!), dressed in the white button-down shirt and trousers from the Smart Set, then heading outside to meet with women who have been helped by the charity. The royal mom is all smiles as she gave her speech (sans notes!) and took photos with attendees.

The song is a perfect choice, as Smart Works helps unemployed women return to the workplace by providing one-on-one coaching and an outfit to wear to their interviews. Once the client lands a job, they receive five additional pieces of clothing to help see them through to their first paycheck. Meghan’s collection features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag — and for every item bought during the sale, one will be donated to Smart Works.

Meghan shared the first glimpse of her collection on an Instagram story last month, featuring the Bill Withers’ 1977 hit, “Lovely Day.” The video showed Duchess of Sussex, 38, surprising a group of women as they arrived to the collection’s photo shoot.

“Sneak peek at the new Smart Works charity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch,” Meghan captioned the Instagram Story. “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the work force with the key work wear essentials they need…coming soon.”

Meghan has purchased all five items of the collection herself and is expected to wear some of them on her upcoming royal tour in Africa with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

“It’s a community that I’m so drawn to about it here,” Meghan said in her speech on Thursday. “It’s not just donating your clothes and seeing where they land, but really being part of each other’s success stories as women. If that’s in the tools that you give or the interview prep that’s happening, every piece of it.”