Peek Inside Meghan Markle's Children's Book — Including a Sweet New Illustration of Harry and Archie!

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Meghan penned a handwritten note, in her signature calligraphy, inside a copy of the book sent to her pal

Meghan Markle's pal shared a peek inside her first children's book!

The Duchess of Sussex's book The Bench — which explores the bond between fathers and sons as seen through a mother's eyes — will be published on June 8, but it seems she already sent copies to some of her close friends.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Photographer Gray Malin offered a glimpse inside the book on his Instagram Story on Thursday. Clipped to the front of the book was a note that read: "With compliments of the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Please enjoy this advanced copy on behalf of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."

Malin opens the cover to reveal a handwritten note from Meghan in her stylish penmanship, stemming from her previous work as a calligrapher.

"Dear Gray, from one parent to another — all my love from my family to yours..." Meghan, who is expecting her second child with Prince Harry this summer, wrote. The note is signed, "As ever, Meghan."

"Received some royal mail," Malin captioned the clip. "Congrats on your new book, M!"

Get Your First Glimpse Inside Meghan Markle's New Book - Including a Sweet Illustration of Harry & Archie! The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Gray Malin Instagram

On the page is also a previously unseen illustration from the book, which appears to show Prince Harry holding hands with son Archie, who turned 2 in May.

An interior illustration from the book previously shared depicts a father in military uniform warmly greeting his son as a woman looks on from inside a house. Harry, a military veteran, served as a captain in the British Army.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, has authored and will publish on June 8, 2021, her first children’s book, THE BENCH The Bench by Meghan Markle | Credit: Random House Books for Young Readers

In a May press release announcing the book, Meghan explained that it was inspired by her Father's Day gift to Prince Harry shortly after Archie's birth in 2019.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," Meghan said in the press release from publisher Random House Children's Books. "That poem became this story."

Archie Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess Sussex Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

An excerpt of the book shared on Amazon reads:

"This is your bench

Where you'll witness great joy.

From here you will rest

See the growth of our boy."

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, has authored and will publish on June 8, 2021, her first children’s book, THE BENCH Meghan Markle's new children's book, The Bench | Credit: Random House Books for Young Readers

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

The book is illustrated by Caldecott-winning artist Christian Robinson.