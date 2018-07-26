Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Dress to Cheer on Prince Harry at Charity Polo Match

Meghan Markle proved to be her husband’s biggest cheerleader once again as Prince Harry combined his love of charity work and polo for a meaningful match.

Harry took part in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday, an event to raise funds and awareness for Sentebale, the foundation set up by the 33-year-old royal and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Harry played on the Sentebale St. Regis team captained by his pal Nacho Figueras, a polo star who previously participated in the charity match in 2016, against the Royal Salute team, captained by Malcolm Borwick. Meghan attended in a denim dress by Carolina Herrera with Aquazurra “Deneuve” pumps and posed for a photo alongside Figueras and his wife, Delfina.

Harry and Meghan joined Nacho Figueras (second from left) and his wife Delfina at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, England, on July 26. Matt Dunham/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace just released never-before-seen photos from the newlywed’s solo trip to Lesotho, Africa, last month, where he opened a school and a house on behalf of Sentebale.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Harry also kicked off a two-day visit to Amsterdam on Monday to attend the International AIDS Conference, where he sat down with young advocates to discuss issues faced by teenagers who have the disease, where he spoke about the benefits of getting young people involved in policy changes and spreading information. With the help of longtime family friend Sir Elton John, 71, Harry also announced the launch of the billion-dollar MenStar Coalition project, a new network of international funders for AIDS research.

Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in a Carolina Herrera dress, has come to cheer on Prince Harry as he turns out to play in the @sentebale polo cup. They’ve just arrived for the pre-game lunch. @people pic.twitter.com/I89sEH1ZAA — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 26, 2018

Thursday’s match forms part of a series of charitable polo matches that Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have played in this summer, many of which have been attended by Harry’s new wife.

Meghan, wearing wearing a cotton gingham Ashland dress by Shoshanna and her favorite white-and-black Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat, was all smiles as she cheered on the brothers at the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England, on June 30. Accompanying her to the Coworth Park Polo Club were friends Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian, who were both in attendance at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in May.

The couple returned to the polo field the following day, on what would have been Princess Diana‘s 57th birthday.

Prince Harry at the Audi Polo Challenge Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Audi Polo Challenge Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty; James Whatling/MEGA

The Audi Polo Challenge likely holds a special place in Meghan and Harry’s hearts: Their appearance at the game last year was the first time the couple attended a public event together, and they marked the milestone with a kiss.