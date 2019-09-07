Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle Cheering on Serena Williams During U.S. Open Women's Finals Match

Meghan Markle was seated in Serena Williams' box at Arthur Ashe Stadium to cheer on her longtime friend, who lost to Canadian Bianca Andreescu
By Georgia Slater
September 07, 2019 07:30 PM

1 of 13

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Image

Meghan Markle was spotted looking casual and chic at the U.S. Open Finals on Saturday, one day after arriving in New York from London

2 of 13

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The Duchess of Sussex cheered on Williams dressed in a mid-length, button-down, denim dress with a tie belt from J. Crew.

3 of 13

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan was seated behind Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, whom she shared a hug with before the match.

4 of 13

Charles Krupa/AP/Shutterstock

Meghan was spotted applauding and cheering for Williams.

5 of 13

Meghan, who guest-edited the September issue of British Vogue, sat in front of Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

6 of 13

Meghan kept warm in the Juliette collarless sweater blazer by J. Crew.

7 of 13

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The royal accessorized her look with her gold Victoria Beckham navigator sunglasses tucked into her dress.

8 of 13

Meghan sported her favorite Jennifer Meyer small, turquoise bar earrings and a gold bracelet.

9 of 13

The outing marks her first trip overseas without her 4-month-old son, Archie.

10 of 13

Meghan was joined by Williams’ coaches Patrick Mouratoglou and Mackie Shilstone.

11 of 13

Meghan was spotted chatting with Shilstone, who is Williams’ strength and conditioning coach.

12 of 13

Meghan is expected to return to Britain at the end of the weekend. 

