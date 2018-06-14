Meghan Markle said goodbye to her Suits character Rachel Zane after seven seasons to focus on her new life as a royal. But at her first official outing with Queen Elizabeth in Cheshire on June 14, the Duchess of Sussex gave us fashion flashbacks to Rachel’s fabulous courtroom couture looks.

Meghan wore a custom made Givenchy Haute Couture outfit, designed by the French brand’s British Creative Director Clare Waight Keller, the fashion powerhouse behind Meghan’s now iconic royal wedding dress, for her first official day of royal engagements with the Queen.

The silhouette and neutral color of the design (you can shop a similar style from the designer here!) mirrored the looks Meghan wore to play her lawyer role on Suits. She often wore belted pencil skirt styles with classic pumps. Meghan even swapped her go-to messy bun for a sleek blowout, similar to the one we used to see her on-screen alter ego sporting in the office of Pearson Specter.

She did, however, make sure to follow royal protocol by adding stockings to her look, which is in line with her recent style transformation. Just like she did during Prince Charles’ garden party celebration in May, the newly minted royal opted for pantyhose instead of her usual bare legs, an unofficial dressing rule that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton also follows for royal events. She accessorized the whole with a black belt, black Givenchy clutch and black pumps by American designer Sarah Flint.

On Givenchy’s Instagram account, they labeled Meghan’s look, a beige-colored pencil skirt dress and attached short sleeve caplet top, “The Follow Up” as it’s the second big custom collaborating between Waight Keller and the Duchess since her wedding.

Waight Keller first met Meghan back in January when they began discussing her wardrobe and style preferences and would soon start to perfect her royal wedding dress.

“It was an incredible thing to be part of such an historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her,” Waight Keller told reporters at Kensington Palace in London during the royal wedding weekend last month.

The new Duchess of Sussex, 36, and the Queen, 92, disembarked in Cheshire, some 200 miles from London, via the royal train in Runcorn after spending the night aboard. The train is a favored travel option for the Queen and other senior royals because it allows them to work and relax en route.

To commemorate their first solo outing together, the Queen gave her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings, which look very similar to the pair she was wearing.

The Queen is known for her pearl accessories, often wearing matching sets for royal outings.

Meghan’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, didn’t have her first engagement with the Queen until almost a year after marrying Prince William in April 2011. She and Queen Elizabeth, joined by Prince Philip, traveled to Leicester by train from Kings Cross St. Pancras Station as part of the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee tour of the U.K in March 2012.

She wore a shorter, tighter silhouette, choosing a teal peplum suit by British designer L.K. Bennett and a pillbox hat by James Lock. The Queen stuck to her love of bright colors in a striking fuchsia coat and matching hat.