Meghan Markle Channels Jackie O. in Retro Vintage Coat for Royal Christening

When it comes to maternity wear, Meghan Markle is taking stylish cues from the past and top tips from her pals.

Wearing a vintage 1960’s coat by the former Dior designer, Marc Bohan to attend the christening of Zara Tindall‘s daughter Lena Tindall in Gloucestershire on Sunday, Meghan, who is 8 months pregnant, drew “Jackie O.” comparisons. In brown silk, the couture coat featured a high neck, three-quarter length sleeves and oversized jeweled buttons.

Purchased from the London boutique William Vintage, which has a store in London’s Marylebone and sells online (Farfetch.com and 1stdibs.com), the look has been compared to a similar outfit worn by a then-pregnant Jackie Kennedy back in 1960, when she was expecting John F. Kennedy Jr. Although the fabric is different, the shape of the coat is strikingly similar.

It’s not the first time that Meghan’s style has been compared to the former first lady. On Wednesday, the pregnant royal wore a cream pillbox hat — Kennedy’s favorite hat style — to accessorize an outfit by British designer, Victoria Beckham while attending a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, alongside her husband Prince Harry and amongst other royals, Queen Elizabeth.

Typically avoiding maternity wear, the royal mom-to-be has relied mostly on clever styling of non-maternity wear, custom made pieces by her go-to designers such as Givenchy and most recently, a handful of pieces from William Vintage. All three vintage pieces are from the 1960’s, an era famous for it’s the trapeze style silhouette — perfect for the latter stages of pregnancy.

Last month, Meghan wore a 1960’s cashmere coat from an unknown designer, for an official visit to Bristol. More recently she chose a Courreges haute couture black trapeze coat in matelassé silk, circa 1965 for her baby shower in New York. Both pieces were sourced by William Vintage, a treasure trove of high-end vintage pieces dating from the 1920s and a red carpet favorite of Julianne Moore, Gillian Anderson and Meghan’s close friend Amal Clooney.

If Clooney did recommend the store to her friend, there could be no bigger fan. Clooney has been wearing the unique vintage pieces from the boutique ever since 2015 and turned to William Vintage herself during her pregnancy with twins Ella and Alexander. Just last week, the human rights lawyer wore a decade-old white Grecian dress from the store to attend an event at Buckingham Palace with her husband George Clooney.