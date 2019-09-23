Meghan Markle Changes Into Same Blue Dress She Wore When She Was Pregnant Last Year on Royal Tour

Meghan Markle arrived at the District Six Museum in South Africa sporting an outfit change from earlier in the day

By Stephanie Petit
September 23, 2019 12:37 PM
Karwai Tang/WireImage; Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is giving royal fans style déjà vu!

The Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand with Prince Harry for their second engagement of their royal tour of South Africa on Monday sporting an outfit change. After wearing a black-and-white print maxi wrap dress by Myamiko (a fair trade brand from Malawhi, one of the countries Harry will visit during the tour!) for the couple’s first engagement of the day, a visit to Cape Town’s Nyanga township, the royal mom arrived at the District Six Museum wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front.

There’s a reason the dress looks so familiar — Meghan previously wore the casual chic ensemble during the couple’s visit to Tonga’s Tupou College in Oct. 2018. Instead of wearing her hair in a low ponytail like she did in Tonga (as well as at their first engagement of the day in Africa), Meghan let her hair flow in loose, bouncy waves.

Meghan, 38, also opted for different footwear — she paired the dress with her go-to black wedges, a subtle yet cute change from when she previously wore the dress with pale blue heels.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Tonga last year
Chris Jackson/Getty

The royal duo kicked off their 2018 fall tour — which also included stops in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji — by announcing they were pregnant with their first child. Their son, Archie, was born on May 6 — and has traveled to South Africa with his parents.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan often reuses favorite pieces from her closet, notably shoes (like her Aquazzura Matilde crisscross pumps) and purses. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, is also well known for recycling outfits — sometimes years apart!

Kate Middleton
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; Chris Jackson/Getty
The royal couple continued the first day of their royal tour of South Africa at the Homecoming Centre, an annex of the District Six Museum built to provide former residents with a meeting place to share memories and cook together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined a community cooking activity to showcase the varied cuisines that demonstrate the cultural diversity of the area.

