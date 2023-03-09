Meghan Markle Honors International Women's Day with a Pop-Up Baby Boutique at Los Angeles Charity

The Duchess of Sussex and members of the Archewell Foundation visited Harvest Home, which has supported over 600 pregnant women and their children

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 03:33 PM
Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women's Day with Charity Visit
Meghan Markle. Photo: Harvest Home

Meghan Markle spent International Women's Day supporting an organization that helps expectant mothers and their children.

The Duchess of Sussex and members of the Archewell Foundation, the organization founded by Meghan and Prince Harry in 2020 following their step back from royal life, visited Los Angeles-based charity Harvest Home on Wednesday.

They created a pop-up baby boutique, hosted lunch from a female-owned restaurant and made a donation to the charity, which helps provide housing, mental well-being support and classes to expectant mothers who have faced challenges such as domestic violence, substance use and homelessness. Since it was established in 1985, Harvest Home has supported over 600 women and their children.

Photos from the visit show Meghan, 41, with her arm around a woman wearing a Harvest Home t-shirt and smiling as she holds a baby outfit.

"Happy International Women's day to all of you! Whether donating your time, funds or helping a woman in your community, let's all celebrate the women in our lives today and every day!" said a message on the Archewell Foundation website.

Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women's Day with Charity Visit
Meghan Markle. Harvest Home

Meghan and Prince Harry traditionally celebrate International Women's Day with acts of service, from sending treats to the Hubb Community Kitchen (which Meghan worked with as they created a cookbook to raise funds following the Grenville Tower fire in 2017) to visiting a school for their special International Women's Day assembly.

In 2019, while pregnant with her son Archie, Meghan participated in a panel discussion for International Women's Day. During the event, she said, "We must be global feminists and include men and boys."

Back in 2015, Meghan gave an impassioned speech at a UN Women's conference in New York in which she talked about gender equality for International Women's Day.

"I am proud to be a woman and a feminist, and this evening I am extremely proud to stand before you on this significant day, which serves as a reminder to all of us of how far we've come, but also amid celebration a reminder of the road ahead," she said.

Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women's Day with Charity Visit
Harvest Home

Meghan and the Archewell team also stepped out for a meal at Gracias Madre, a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood, on Wednesday. During the outing, the group was treated to a special delivery from Prince Harry: vegan cupcakes from Sprinkles.

"This is from my husband. He was asking for everyone," Meghan was overheard saying by a fellow diner.

Prince Harry was in San Francisco on Wednesday for an appearance at BetterUp's Uplift summit. The Duke of Sussex, who has served as Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform since March 2021, answered audience questions alongside BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux in front of a live audience.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Mike Coppola/Getty

Wednesday's outings marked the first for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after announced that the christening of their daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, was held on March 3 at their home in California. While confirming the news, the couple referred to their children's royal titles for the first time.

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, Harry's father became King Charles — and as grandchildren of the monarch, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lili were afforded the titles of prince and princess.

"The children's titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told PEOPLE. "This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

On Thursday, the British royal family's official website was updated to reflect Archie and Lili's titles, Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex. They were previously styled as "Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor" and "Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor."

Related Articles
Meghan Markle was all smiles as she left Gracias Madre in West Hollywood after an International Women's Day celebration. The Duchess of Sussex steppe out in a chic all black look with a Chanel handbag and Valentino slides and a megawatt smile amid news her children would get to keep their royal titles.
Meghan Markle Steps Out for L.A. Lunch with Archewell Team — and Prince Harry Sent Cupcakes!
Prince Harry at BetterUp
Prince Harry Shares 'What Gets Me Out of Bed Every Day' as He Takes the Stage in San Francisco
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the swimming competition during day four of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 19, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir: 'I'm Writing This Not as the Prince'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Kids Now Have Royal Titles
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Archie Lilibet
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles Updated on Royal Family's Website
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Palace Will Update Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's Titles on Royal Family Website
Meghan ;Harry ;Lilibet
Meghan and Harry's Daughter Princess Lilibet Christened in Intimate California Ceremony
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 41st Birthday
kerry kennedy, meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Awarded for Stance Against 'Structural Racism,' Says Kerry Kennedy
Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid First Birthday Photo of Lilibet — and Her Red Hair!
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
All About Frogmore Cottage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's U.K. Home That They've Been Told 'to Vacate'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley during the annual WellChild awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History with WellChild Includes a Visit While Secretly Expecting Archie
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor/AP/Shutterstock (13381259a) From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, in Windsor, England Royals, Windsor, United Kingdom - 10 Sep 2022
Royal Family Didn't Come to Princess Lilibet's Christening Despite Invite from Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
Meghan Markle Will Join Prince Harry to Kick Off Invictus Games — in the Netherlands!