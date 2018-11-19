Is Meghan Markle Celebrating Her First Thanksgiving as a Royal?

Now that she’s a full-fledged member of the British royal family, is Meghan Markle planning to ring in Thanksgiving at the palace?

Last year, Meghan celebrated the holiday with her mom, Doria Ragland, back in her hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One year — and one royal title— later, the Duchess of Sussex is now across the pond for one of her favorite days of the year (the proof is in her turkey brining skills!).

There’s no official royal rule stating that she can’t observe the American holiday. And since Meghan made a point to incorporate several American touches into her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May, it’s likely that the new royal will bring a little Thanksgiving flavor to their palace home.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The self-proclaimed foodie already knows how to cook the perfect turkey — and her roasted “engagement” chicken has warmed Harry’s heart.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle REX/Shutterstock

She and Harry also don’t have any planned outings on the festive day, although Meghan does have an engagement on the eve of Thanksgiving — which frees her up for Thanksgiving Day preparations.

Meghan’s in-laws (and Kensington Palace neighbors!) Prince William and Kate Middleton also don’t have any scheduled outings on Nov. 22, which means they are free to pop by with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a feast!