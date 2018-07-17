Meghan Markle Wears Edgy Canadian Designer (from Her Own Closet!) for Outing with Prince Harry

Return of the trench!

After wearing mostly British labels on her recent tour of Ireland, Meghan Markle went back to supporting Canadian brands on Tuesday.

Wearing a sleeveless trench dress from up-and-coming Canadian label, NONIE, the royal opted for a more edgy look as she stepped out with Prince Harry at an exhibition marking the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

“Seeing Meghan Markle, wear the NONIE Trench Dress today with such elegance and grace is beyond exciting!” Nina Kharey, founder and creative director of NONIE tells PEOPLE. “Her continuous support of Canadian brands is remarkable, and it is a true honor to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer she has worn since her wedding earlier this year.”

The buttoned-up dress is a twist on a Meghan favorite — she’s stepped out in trench coats before, including an olive green one from Babaton by Aritzia back in April.

And after a flurry of new fashion purchases, the $825 NONIE dress, from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection, is actually a re-wear from her own closet. The duchess purchased it from the Calgary-based designer while living in Toronto, just before she moved to London in the fall of 2017.

Taking inspiration from Eastern Europe and India, Kharey launched her minimalist brand in 2008. She later took a break from the industry, coming back in 2015 with a full collection. Meghan’s best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney is also a fan of the ready-to-wear womenswear label.

Meghan’s monotone look also included a coordinating clutch and heels, simple stud earrings and her signature messy bun. Meanwhile, her new husband paired a gray suit jacket with casual pants.

Inside the Mandela Centenary Exhibition, Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, met close Mandela friend Andrew Mlangeni, 93, who was accused of sabotage against the then-apartheid government and spent 26 years imprisoned on Robben Island, and Thembi Tambo, the South Africa High Commissioner to the U.K. and daughter of anti-apartheid politician Oliver Tambo, who was a close colleague of Mandela.

The newlyweds’ outing came a week after their successful two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland, and Meghan’s day out at Wimbledon with sister-in-law Kate Middleton on Saturday.