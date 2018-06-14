Meghan Markle Dishes on 'Wonderful' Married Life: Prince Harry Is the 'Best Husband Ever'

Wedded bliss!

During Meghan Markle‘s first royal engagement without Prince Harry, her royal husband wasn’t far from her mind.

Prince Harry is the “best husband ever,” Meghan proclaimed with a smile on Thursday.

The ecstatic newlywed royal, 36, told well-wishers she was “really enjoying” married life as she met locals in Chester alongside Queen Elizabeth for a series of events.

Sharon Briscoe, 61, who had traveled about 25 miles east from Chirk, Wales, for the chance to meet Meghan asked her how she was enjoying her new life.

“It is wonderful,” Meghan told her. “I’m really enjoying it.”

Briscoe adds, “I said to give our love to Harry and to look after him.”

Meghan then replied: “I will do. That means an awful lot to us. He’s the best husband ever.”

She added that the new Duchess of Sussex “looked radiant” and Meghan said, “That’s so kind.”

“She seems so genuine and really warm and not rushing with people,” Briscoe said.

Also at Storyhouse — the second stop on Meghan’s outing with Queen Elizabeth on Thursday — the duo took a tour of the children’s library and met with a Syrian settlement group engaged in craft work. They also watched a performance by a dance theatre company for people in recovery from addiction, as well as a medley of songs from Storyhouse’s latest production, A Little Night Music. Local school children joined the actors for another performance.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, then unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of Storyhouse, which serves as a live theater, library and movie theater in the city’s center.

During their engagement interview in November, Harry said it was love at first sight when the two met on a blind date.

“I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly,” Harry said. “It was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned.”

This fall, Meghan and Harry will head out on their first royal tour together, visiting Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand in October.

“They are blissfully happy together and have been since the very beginning,” a source told PEOPLE. “There really are no two people as made for each other as they are. They share such a passion for philanthropy and helping others — that really was the bond that made everything click.”