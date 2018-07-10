Meghan Just Showed Up Harry with Her Calligraphy Skills: ‘Yours Is Much Nicer Than Mine!’

Prince Harry still finds himself smitten about his new wife, Meghan Markle. This time, it’s her handwriting that has him in awe.

After arriving in Ireland on Tuesday evening and meeting the Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar at the airport, the newlyweds visited Varadkar’s private offices, met with his employees and were asked to sign the guestbook.

Meghan reminded Harry that they had to follow through with the important gesture when the time came, and they decided Harry should go first.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wave with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar from the steps of the Irish Government Buildings in Dublin on 10 July, 2018. AIDAN CRAWLEY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

He wrote his first name with a fountain pen and then remarked, “I never sign big enough.” Next, Meghan swirled her name with the unique skill of a former calligrapher, prompting Harry to say, “Yours is much nicer than mine!”

Prince Harry signs the visitor book at the offices of the Prime Minister of Ireland. PA Images/Sipa USA

Meghan Markle signs the visitor book at the offices of the Prime Minister of Ireland. PA Images/Sipa USA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry PA Images/Sipa USA

Meghan worked as a freelance calligrapher and instructor at a Paper Source to support her acting. She also taught book-binding and gift-wrapping and has a love of personalized stationery and handwritten notes. Meghan once wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, “The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.”

Meghan Markle signs her name at AOL Studios in March 2016. Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Meghan and Harry have just begun their two-day tour of Dublin. After meeting with the prime minister, they attended a dinner party at the resident of Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett. On Wednesday, the couple will stop by a sports festival and see the Book of Kells, along with a few other activities and opportunities to meet with the people of Dublin and learn about its culture.