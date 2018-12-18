Merry Christmas from Meghan Markle!

The Duchess of Sussex added her own sparkle to a Christmas art project during her visit to Brinsworth House, a residential nursing and care home for British entertainers run by the Royal Variety Charity, on Tuesday. Residents helped decorate a frame containing a photo of the facility with their own designs, including a contribution from Meghan that showed off her calligraphy skills.

She penned in her impressive handwriting, “Merry Christmas, Love, Meghan.”

The royal mom-to-be also added her fancy signature to the visitors’ book.

Meghan, 37, worked as a freelance calligrapher and instructor at a Paper Source to support her acting. She also taught book-binding and gift-wrapping and has a love of personalized stationery and handwritten notes. Meghan once wrote on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, “The idea of someone taking the time to put pen to paper is really special.”

Geoff Pugh- WPA Pool/Getty

Geoff Pugh- WPA Pool/Getty

Spot the royal handiwork! Meghan helped make this Christmas decoration during her visit to Brinsworth House (📸 @RoyalReporter ) pic.twitter.com/DLcodCV3JL — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

Geoff Pugh- WPA Pool/Getty

Her signature previously impressed her husband, Prince Harry, when the couple signed the guestbook of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in July. He wrote his first name with a fountain pen and then remarked, “I never sign big enough.” Next, Meghan swirled her name with the unique skill of a calligrapher, prompting Harry to say, “Yours is much nicer than mine!”

Meghan Markle Press Association via AP Images

Inside the nursing home on Tuesday, Meghan was given a tour of the facilities and then took part in the festive fun, including listening to Christmas carols.

As she left the Brinsworth House, Meghan told the crowd, “Merry Christmas.”

‘Merry Christmas’ from Meghan as she leaves @royalVariety Brinsworth House pic.twitter.com/S92l34ajhr — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) December 18, 2018

The outing marked Meghan’s last public engagement before the Christmas break. She and Harry, 34, will soon head off to Norfolk to join the other royals at Sandringham — but first, the couple will celebrate with Queen Elizabeth and the extended family at an annual lunch party at Buckingham Palace. The Queen usually heads up to her rural retreat the following day.