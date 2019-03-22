Meghan Markle's 'California Roots' Coming Through During Pregnancy: 'It's Clean Living for Baby'

As Meghan Markle inches closer to the arrival of her first child next month, she’s enjoying the last stage of her baby preparations.

While her official royal duties are winding down ahead of her maternity leave, the Duchess of Sussex now able to focus on the final details — and a little relaxation! During her panel appearance on International Women’s Day, she admitted she was looking forward to putting her “feet up in this stage of pregnancy.”

Behind the scenes she has quietly been getting ready inside and out. Born and raised in Los Angeles, “her California roots are coming through” as she prepares to welcome her first child, a friend tells PEOPLE.

“She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies,” the friend adds. “She’s hyperaware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things.”

Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

In addition to the products she’s using, Meghan is also paying close attention to what she’s eating — and that will continue after the baby is born.

“She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food,” the friend adds. “It’s going to be clean living for this baby.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan had Harry are busy overseeing renovations on their new Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor — a vastly more relaxed environment than high-profile Kensington Palace in London, where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children live. They are expected to move in ahead of the baby’s birth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle James Veysey/REX/Shutterstock

With all there pressures that come with bringing a baby into the world, Meghan and Harry are resolved to build a sanctuary for their little family.

“This is a very happy time for Meghan and Harry,” says a source. “This baby has brought them even closer.“