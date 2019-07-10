Meghan Markle Debuts Her Laid-back California Mom Style with Archie at Family Outing

Meghan Markle is putting her relaxed mom style on full display!

The Duchess of Sussex held 2-month-old son Archie in her arms as she stepped out on Wednesday to support husband Prince Harry and brother-in-law Prince William at their charity polo match.

And even though the new mom, 37, is a member of the British royal family now, she hasn’t let go of her native California roots. She sported aviator style sunglasses with gold frames with a flowing khaki green dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez — choosing to forego the outfit’s belted bow option. Meghan let her long hair down, contributing to her free spirited vibe.

A friend previously told PEOPLE that Meghan’s “California roots are coming through” as she prepared to welcome her first child.

“She’s being mindful of what she puts in her body and on her skin and even her at-home cleaning supplies,” the friend added. “She’s hyperaware of what she’s using. She’s looking for natural things.”

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Archie and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

In addition to the products she’s using, Meghan is also paying close attention to what she’s eating — and that will continue after the baby is born.

“She eats cleaner, and she’ll probably make her own baby food,” the friend said. “It’s going to be clean living for this baby.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Archie and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince George, Archie and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

William was also joined by wife Kate Middleton and their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday. The match will help raise funds and awareness for charities supported by the royal brothers.

The special event marks the royal cousins’ first public playdate together.

Image zoom Prince Louis and Kate Middleton Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte MEGA

Kate, who wore a flowing pink dress and her go-to Castañer espadrilles, held 1-year-old Louis in her arms. Later, he played in the grass with his mom while George, who turns 6 on July 22, and 4-year-old Charlotte played nearby.

Image zoom CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan just celebrated their son’s christening over the weekend with a small group of close friends and family.

“They are basking in the glow and enjoying each day,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “As most new parents are, they’re just so excited. There’s something new every day. They’re just really happy.”