Meghan Markle Brought Your Favorite '90s Makeup Trend to the Palace

Her lip gloss is cool, her lip gloss is most certainly poppin’. And with that, Meghan Markle just wore your favorite makeup trend from middle school to have lunch with the Queen. Not blue eyeshadow, but baby pink lip gloss that is almost as shiny as that ring on her left finger. She was spotted wearing the look while in the car with Prince Harry on their way over to a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Since the pictures were captured through a windshield, we don’t have a perfect view, but there’s no denying that’s gloss, or maybe what you’d call your very first beauty product. The color looks like a subtle pink-nude, which fits with the royal beauty aesthetic if their nail polish choices tell us anything.

We can assume it’s not tacky because we don’t think Meghan would risk the whole “hair stuck on your lips” situation we dealt with daily back in the day. No word on the exact product she reached for, but we’d suggest something like Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in Moonglow ($28; sephora.com ). Meghan has also said she adores Fresh’s Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen 15 ($24; sephora.com ), but her lunch look seems a bit more glossy than what a tube of Fresh can supply.

While we love it for its nostalgia, it’s also a refreshing holiday beauty idea to copy if you’re not one for the expected red lipstick and shimmery shadow combo. As for the rest of her look, Meghan went with her signature shiny blowout, blush, and simple black eyeliner.

