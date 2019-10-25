Meghan Markle Brings Surprise Guest to Windsor Castle for Important Discussion on Gender Equality!

Image zoom JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

Meghan Markle spent Friday morning championing a favorite cause and brought along a surprise guest — husband Prince Harry.

Harry, 35, drove the short distance from the couple’s home to Windsor Castle, where Meghan, 38, was helping lead a discussion with young leaders around the world.

As she took her place at the roundtable discussion on gender equality, Meghan thanked them for “letting him crash the party.”

And it was fitting that Harry should be there as the Duchess of Sussex said that while the issue is something she has championed for years, “that conversation can’t happen without men being part of it.”

“This is something that also is also very key to the way my husband feels – and he’s been working in the space since 2013 which a lot of people don’t notice as much. But that’s what’s really important. You cant have a conversation about women’s empowerment with just women,” Meghan said.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

The discussion was held by The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World. The royal couple made the quick trip to Windsor Castle, where they tied the knot in May 2018, for the event. The Queen’s castle home is close to Frogmore Cottage, where Meghan and Prince Harry live with their son Archie.

The royal mom joined inspiring young leaders from around the world who are leading projects and ventures that support gender equality and inclusion in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Iraq, Malawi and Bangladesh.

Image zoom JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

Meghan stepped out on Tuesday for the opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit. The global forum for young leaders brings together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries around the world to promote social impact. One Young World’s mission is to create the next generation of more responsible and effective leadership — a cause Meghan is fiercely passionate about.

The discussion will cover how these young leaders are driving meaningful change for empowering women. They will share achievements and best practices that have helped empower communities to overcome complex challenges and significant obstacles.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP/Getty

The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which the Duchess of Sussex serves as Vice- President, is an organization that champions, connects and funds young leaders from the Commonwealth’s global family of 53 countries, who are working hard to shape the world they want to see.

Meghan is a longtime supporter of One Young World. She first joined as a counselor at the 2014 Summit in Dublin, where she addressed young leaders on the importance of women’s rights and the role men play in achieving equality. She also attended the 2016 Summit in Ottawa.

The couple’s appearance at the roundtable discussion comes just days after their emotional ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which saw Meghan open up about the negative attention from the press during her pregnancy and first months with son Archie, born May 6.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she said. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”