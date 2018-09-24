Meghan Markle Just Proved This Controversial Fashion Rule Was Meant to Be Broken

Meghan Markle has perfected the art of wearing black and navy together.

While it was once considered a fashion no-no, Meghan is proving it’s one of those old sartorial “rules” that stands to be disproved.

The Duchess of Sussex looked chic in a navy belted top with ruffled details by Oscar de la Renta and black flared pants by Altuzarra for a sporty outing with Prince Harry on Monday.

Between outings with the Queen and royal walkabouts, Meghan is learning the ups and downs of life as the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty

Although she has quickly adapted to many of the minutiae of royal dos and don’ts, she “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Getty

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added.

Chris Jackson/Getty

REX/Shutterstock

She has also taken fashion cues from her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, by opting for pantyhose instead of her usual bare legs and smaller clutches instead of larger handbags.

But she’s not adhering to all the royal style protocols. She’s still wearing off-the-shoulder dresses and her go-to messy buns on official royal outings, proving that Meghan is changing the royal fashion game.