Meghan Markle Just Stepped Out in the Leather Skirt of Our Dreams — and It’s at Nordstrom

Meghan Markle is clearly on top of her fall trends! The Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World Summit in London (with husband Prince Harry as a surprise guest) wearing a head-to-toe red monochromatic look that’s one of her chicest outfits to date. Not only is Meghan’s gorgeous monochromatic red look one of the hottest styling tricks for fall, but she also worked another major fall trend into her ensemble — a leather skirt.

Leather is one of the biggest fall trends that we’ve been seeing on stylish celebrities, influencers, and now royalty. And what’s even better is that Meghan’s exact $595 BOSS leather midi skirt is available at one of our favorite retailers: Nordstrom. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, you read that correctly! But like everything that The Duchess of Sussex wears, it’s already starting to sell out. With just a few sizes still left, we suggest heading over to Nordstrom ASAP to snag it!

Buy It! BOSS Selrita Leather Skirt, $595; nordstrom.com

Don’t stress if you miss out on scoring Meghan’s exact BOSS leather midi skirt, because there are plenty of gorgeous red leather and faux leather midi skirts available. Scroll down to shop five of our favorite lookalikes and steal The Duchess of Sussex’s chic leather look for fall, starting at just $10.

Buy It! Kate Kasin Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Hip Wrapped Back Split, $9.99–$19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Mango Faux Leather Skirt, $49.99; macys.com

Buy It! Nasperee Faux Leather Pencil Midi Skirt Slim Fit High Waist Knee Length Office Bodycon Skirts, $19.99; amazon.com

Buy It! GUANYY Faux Leather Vintage High Waist Classic Slim Mini Pencil Skirt, $14.99–$20.99; amazon.com

Buy It! BB Dakota Keep Livin Faux Leather Skirt, $58.50 (orig. $78); bloomingdales.com