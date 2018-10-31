Meghan Markle Adorably Bundles Up in Prince Harry's Jacket for New Zealand Forest Walk

Stephanie Petit
October 31, 2018 01:04 PM
Meghan Markle knew exactly where to look for her final outfit of the royal tour: Prince Harry‘s closet!

On Wednesday, local time, the royal couple completed the final (76th!) engagement of their 16-day tour — a trip to the Redwoods Treewalk Rotorua in New Zealand for a journey along the walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees.

After wearing two navy dresses by both of her wedding dress designers — Stella McCartney for a formal pōwhiri and luncheon, then Givenchy to meet newly hatched kiwis and greet the public — the mom-to-be changed into a more casual ensemble for their outdoor appearance. Meghan paired her dark "Looker" skinny jeans by Mother Denim, one of her go-to brands for casual wear, with a black Norrøna "Oslo" Puffer Jacket — which Harry wore a few days prior for the duo’s visit to the scenic Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand.

Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty; Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle wearing the jacket
REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry wearing the jacket
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
As they left their final event of their tour, Harry and Meghan walked out of the Redwood forest holding hands as Harry turned to reporters and said: “It’s been great — thanks guys.”

They’re set to head back to London on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

They walked through the forest hand-in-hand, continuing their tour-long PDA.

The couple also couldn’t hide their baby joy throughout the tour. Harry offered a personal message when they arrived in New Zealand via helicopter, saying, “From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here. We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

