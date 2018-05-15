Meghan Markle Says Everyone Should Read These 5 Books in Their Lifetime

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle was a mere commoner with a blog like the rest of us. On her website, The Tig, Markle shared intimate details of her life like what she ate, what she drank, her dating style, and more. And truly, a lot of her advice is pretty useful, like her blog post about the “badass” books she read in 2016. The list is still incredibly relevant and may be the perfect summertime required reading to add to your Kindle.

Looking to find more personal freedom? This is the book for you. “The Motivation Manifesto,” written by high performance trainer Brendon Burchard, shares how each and every one of us can reclaim our lives by changing the ways we choose to spend our time, money, emotions, and more.

“Annoyed by your self-doubt and distractions?” Markle wrote about the book. “The noise that keeps you from reaching your potential? Okay, so yeah. Me too. Even on my most Sasha Fierce days there’s a mean little voice in there going, ‘Hmmm…I’m not sure if you can, or should, or if you’re good enough to.'”

Are you seeing a pattern in Markle’s book choices yet?

In “The Four Agreements,” author don Miguel Ruiz says humans have self-limiting beliefs that create needless suffering. The book repurposes “ancient Toltec wisdom” to help readers take control and live their lives with a new freedom.

“My mom gave me a copy of this book when I was 13 years old,” Markle wrote, “and to this day, I constantly circle back to the Don Miguel Ruiz classic for the simplest ways to simplify your life.”

Markle said she highly recommends reading “The Little Prince,” which also happens to be the most-translated non-religious book in the world.

“I have long been obsessed with this book, and specifically with The Little Fox,” Markle wrote. “Even if I don’t revisit the entire existential text (masked as a children’s book), the chapter of The Little Fox unearths a truth in me that is always worth the check-in. And if my vouching for it doesn’t give it the badass quality you’re looking for, the film remake is due to be released soon with a star-studded cast. So there ya go, fancy pants.”

Markle revealed that she first read “Who Moved My Cheese?” while attending Northwestern University. She called this classic business book “an invaluable quick read.”

“A professor at Northwestern University had this book on our list of required reading for an Industrial Engineering class I took my junior year of college,” she said. “It was a seemingly odd choice, but at the end of the day, the takeaway was a self-empowerment and motivational bent that I apply to decision making in my life to this very day. It’s an invaluable quick read.”

Of “The Tao of Pooh” Markle wrote, “Aspects of Taoism told through the characters of ‘Winnie the Pooh’ – I mean, does it get better?” As Markle further described, the book is a quick read you can easily finish in just one day. And in that day you’ll learn valuable lessons on “how to move in the world,” just like Markle did.

The book, written by Benjamin Hoff, is meant to be an introduction to the Eastern belief system of Taoism for Westerners and newcomers everywhere. And as you may have guessed it uses the fictional characters in “Winnie the Pooh” to explain those in-depth principles in an easy-to-digest and downright fun way.

