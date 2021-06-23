A Face Without Freckles...Is a Night Without Stars was written by Meghan as an eighth grade assignment

Meghan Markle Wrote Her First Book as a Teen - in Celebration of Her Freckles!

Meghan Markle just published her first children's book, but it turns out she's been an author going back decades.

On Tuesday, the 14th Librarian of US Congress Carla Hayden revealed on Twitter that Meghan submitted a book celebrating her freckles to the US Copyright Office in 1996. A Face Without Freckles...Is a Night Without Stars was written by Meghan as an eighth grade assignment.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hayden included the book cover as well as an interior page showing an illustration of a girl resembling a young Meghan.

"Some people think freckles are strange, while I happen to disagree," Meghan wrote. "Because if I did not have freckles, then I would not truly be me!"

There is also an "about the author" page featuring a school photo of the future Duchess of Sussex.

"Meghan Markle currently attends Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, California and enjoys watching television, spending time with her friends, and participating in musical comedies," it reads. "Meghan wrote this book in the eight grade as a school project and now wishes to continue writing throughout high school"

Meghan, then just a teen, also thanked her "mommy" and "daddy" for their support.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (R) and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (L) leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in an E-Type Jaguar after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Steve Parsons/AFP/Getty

For Meghan's May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, makeup artist and friend Daniel Martin used minimal foundation to accentuate the bride's gorgeous freckles.

And she had a special request while guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue in 2019.

"My instructions from the Duchess were clear: 'I want to see freckles!'" photographer Peter Lindbergh told the publication when he recalled the phone conversation he had with Meghan on the morning of the New York shoot.

"Well, that was like running through open doors for me. I love freckles," he said.

Meghan markle Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The Duchess of Sussex joined NPR Weekend Edition on Sunday to talk about The Bench, which was inspired by a poem she wrote to husband Prince Harry for Father's Day 2019, just weeks after the couple welcomed their first child, son Archie. (On June 4, they became parents of two with the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana.)

Meghan shared that Archie is a big fan of her new children's book.

"Archie loves the book," Meghan said in the interview, which was recorded before she welcomed daughter Lili. "He has a voracious appetite for books and constantly when we read him a book he goes 'Again, again.'"