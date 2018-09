Meghan Markle knows that a tailored blazer makes for a sophisticated and stylish twist to a standard fall jacket – and is a classic wardrobe staple that’s especially perfect for transitioning between seasons. From her most recent Altuzarra pantsuit to her Alexander McQueen jacket (which was her first official royal rewear!) to her black Camilla and Marc blazer she wore this past spring, Meghan is giving us all kinds of royal style inspo for the season ahead.