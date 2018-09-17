Meghan Markle Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes with the Perfect Candid Snap: See the Photo!

Royal fans better check their mailboxes!

Kensington Palace has sent out cards on behalf of Meghan Markle, sharing sweet thank you notes to those who wished the Duchess of Sussex a happy 37th birthday last month.

Rather than send out a posed portrait — like the romantic black-and-white picture used in Harry and Meghan’s thank you notes following the royal wedding — a candid photo snapped by photographer Gerry Mooney shows Meghan sharing a laugh with fans during the couple’s trip to Ireland in July.

“The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday,” reads the back of the postcard, according to royal fan LoopyCrown3 on Instagram. “It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes.”

Gerry Mooney/AFP/Getty

The letter appeared on official Kensington Palace stationary, with an envelope marked “royal mail” and a gold seal featuring Queen Elizabeth.

Miss out on the special note? There’s still time to wish Prince Harry a happy birthday — the royal turned 34 on Saturday.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan spent her 37th birthday (her first as the Duchess of Sussex!) celebrating the wedding of one of Harry’s oldest family friends, Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks.

Although the royal couple arrived at the church separately, as Harry was with other close pals of the groom helping with arrangements and ushering duties, the pair were seen holding hands together at the ceremony, as Harry gazed approvingly at his wife.

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle Steps Out with Prince Harry on Her Birthday to Celebrate a Friend’s Wedding

In 2014, Meghan was playing Rachel Zane on Suits and was happily running her lifestyle blog, The Tig, as she approached her 33rd birthday. In a short essay she wrote to her followers on The Tig on her birthday, Meghan got candid about her struggle to accept herself.

Just four years later, her message is more powerful than ever, as the former actress is owning her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

“I am 33 years old today. And I am happy. And I say that so plainly because, well…it takes time. To be happy. To figure out how to be kind to yourself. To not just choose that happiness, but to feel it,” she wrote at the time.