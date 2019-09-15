Meghan Markle Shares Never-Before-Seen Archie Photo in Sweet Birthday Message to Prince Harry

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan Markle, Archie and Prince Harry CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 35th birthday on Sunday — and no royal birthday is complete without a social media tribute.

Meghan Markle shared a sweet tribute to Harry on their joint Instagram in honor of his big day, which marks his first as a dad! As a special treat to royal fans, among the nine pictures of Harry included in the affectionate post, Meghan shared a previously-unseen photo from their 4-month-old son Archie‘s christening day.

The new photo shows a doting Harry crouching down to look at his son, who is on mom Meghan’s lap, during the special celebration back in the summer.

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day,” Meghan wrote. “You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️ Happiest birthday!”

Harry became a father just in time to celebrate Father’s Day this year — and as they did for Mother’s Day, Meghan and Harry took to Instagram to mark the special occasion.

Shared on their joint account, the photo depicted the proud dad cradling his newborn son in his arms. In an extra sweet touch, Archie can be seen reaching out to grab ahold of one of his father’s fingers.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the caption read.

Harry also celebrated Meghan’s 38th birthday last month with a special note shared on social media.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!” he wrote on Instagram along with a smiling shot of Meghan from their royal tour stop in Fiji. Harry signed the sweet message “Love, H.”