Wine, Pups and Flowers From Harry! See Meghan Markle's Favorite Things

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged!

The royal couple celebrated the happy news outside Kensington Palace on Monday, and then shared the romantic details of their engagement in a revealing interview.

Harry first met the L.A.-born actress on a blind date in early July 2016. After a whirlwind year of dating, the couple is now preparing for a spring wedding. And if wedding guests are wondering what to get the future royal bride for a gift, they should look no further than her Instagram.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Here are a few of the actress’s things, according to Markle herself!

1. Her dogs.

Markle’s beloved pups are pros when it comes to posing for selfies with the animal lover. She frequently posts photos of her four-legged pals.

2. Stopping to smell the roses.

The way to Markle’s heart is through a stunning bouquet of flowers. And she has coincidentally received several deliveries of her favorite flower — peonies — since she met the prince. She captioned one of the first photos, “Swooning over these,” with the hashtag, #spoiledrotten.

3. Living the jet-set life.

Markle is an avid traveler. She always has her passport handy and loves to share photos of her latest vacation spots — Harry’s hometown of London has become one of her most visited destinations this year!

4. Red, red wine.

The actress knows the value of a good glass of red wine. She even named her former lifestyle website, The Tig, after Tignanello red wine. “Tignanello is a full-bodied red wine that I tried about seven years ago,” she said. “In wine circles, it is nicknamed ‘Tig.’ It was my first moment of getting it — I finally understood what people meant by the body, structure, finish, legs of wine. The TIG is my nickname for me getting it. Not just wine, but everything.”

5. Her work.

Markle takes pride in her role as Rachel Zane on the legal drama, Suits.

6. Food, glorious food.

Markle is a self-proclaimed foodie. And there is no shortage of mouth-watering photos on her feed.

Here’s wishing the royal couple a happy engagement!