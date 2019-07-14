Alert the Beyhive! Meghan Markle and Beyoncé Just Met at Lion King Premiere: See the Photos

Image zoom

The Lion Queen meets the Duchess of Sussex!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hugged and shared a conversation with Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday. The singer voices Nala in the new live-action revamp of the beloved 1994 Disney film.

While Meghan has walked plenty of red carpets as an actress, Sunday marked her first film premiere as a royal. She and Harry left 2-month-old son Archie at home for the night out, where they also had run-ins with several cast members.

The royal couple also had the chance to chat with representatives from organizations doing ground-breaking work for conservation and the environment.

Image zoom NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

RELATED: See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Make Their Red Carpet Debut at The Lion King Premiere in London

Beyoncé and JAY-Z already have ties to Meghan thanks to their 2019 Brit Awards acceptance speech. Music’s power couple accepted their prize for Best International Group via video message, recreating their music video for “APES—.” But instead of posing in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa,” they stood in front of a regal portrait of the Duchess of Sussex wearing a sparkling crown and pearl necklaces.

RELATED: Beyoncé, Donald Glover and The Lion King Cast Stun in Gorgeous Cast Photo

Image zoom Ian West/PA Images via Getty; Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

The pop star, 37, later gave a short explanation of their reason for including the Meghan photo via Instagram — and offered her congratulations on Meghan’s status as a mom-to-be!

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” Beyoncé wrote. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Image zoom Beyoncé and JAY-Z with portrait of Meghan Markle Beyonce/Instagram

This isn’t Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s first brush with royalty — they met Kate Middleton and Prince William during their 2014 visit to New York.

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle’s First Public Outing with Son Archie: ‘She Was Doting on Him’

Image zoom Beyoncé and JAY-Z meet Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2014 Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty

Image zoom Beyoncé and Kate Middleton meet in 2014 James Devaney/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The couples shook hands and chatted when Kate and William attended a Brooklyn Nets game at the Barclays Center.