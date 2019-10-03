Royal Rewear! See All of Meghan Markle's Best Repeated Outfits

Meghan Markle she chose an especially meaningful dress to meet Nelson Mandela’s widow. The Duchess of Sussex sported her NONIE Trench Dress, which she previously wore to another event celebrating Mandela — in July 2018, she debuted the ensemble at an exhibition marking the centenary of the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary’s birth.
During her surprise Skype to chat with the women at the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi, Africa, Meghan wore the same short-sleeve khaki green V-neck linen midi dress she wore back in July, when she took baby Archie out to cheer on Prince Harry at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.
The frock, by Lisa Marie Fernandez, retails for $595 and is designed for a loose fit.
The couple capped off their busy second day in South Africa at the British High Commissioner’s residence for a reception celebrating young people. For the occasion, Meghan switched into her third outfit of the day — a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant.
She previously wore the ensemble in Oct. 2018 during the couple’s royal tour of Australia, when they went barefoot on Bondi Beach to meet a local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way.
The royal mom arrived at the District Six Museum wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front.
There’s a reason the dress looks so familiar — Meghan previously wore the casual chic ensemble during the couple’s visit to Tonga’s Tupou College in Oct. 2018. Instead of wearing her hair in a low ponytail like she did in Tonga (as well as at their first engagement of the day in Africa), Meghan let her hair flow in loose, bouncy waves.
If Meghan loves a piece in her closet, she may just snag it in another color! The Duchess of Sussex turned heads when she stepped out with Prince Harry in Jan. 2019 to visit the town of Birkenhead, Merseyside, wearing a bright outfit. She chose a purple Babaton by Aritizia dress (which originally retailed for $138) under a red coat. The royal mom previously wore the long wide collar wrap coat by Sentaler for her Christmas walk debut in 2017, opting for the piece in camel.
Meghan debuted a whimsical Philip Treacy fascinator for a wedding in August 2018, and then wore it a few months later during her royal tour of Australia.
Stella McCartney designed Meghan’s halter-style wedding reception dress, and the royal has turned to the designer for outfits since then! She first wore her caped dress in navy for the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebrations in 2018, then wore it again for the opening ceremony of the Sydney Invictus Games.