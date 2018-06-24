Meghan Markle’s Best Friend (and Honorary Maid of Honor) Jessica Mulroney Chops Off Her Hair

Hair today — gone tomorrow!

In need of a change, Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney decided to get her long locks chopped off — and she’s got nothing but good things to say about the dramatic cut.

“Le change is Le good. @ryryhair ❤❤,” she wrote while showing off her new shoulder-length style on Instagram.

The Toronto-based stylist went on to feature her new haircut on her Instagram Story, as her 4-year-old daughter Ivy — who served as one of Meghan’s bridesmaids during her May wedding to Prince Harry — practiced her budding makeup skills on her mother’s face.

“She’s seriously improving,” Mulroney wrote alongside the video, in which her daughter appeared to be taking a stab (literally) at applying bronzer.

The stylist and her husband Ben Mulroney also share twin sons Brian and John Mulroney, 7.

Jessica Mulroney and daughter Ivy Jessica Mulroney/Instagram

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Was Her Honorary Maid of Honor — and ‘Something Blue’

Although Meghan opted out of having an official maid of honor at her wedding, Mulroney sat just a few feet away the former Suits star during the ceremony while wearing an outfit that had a special significance for the nuptials.

Mulroney “was dressed in blue and wearing blue sapphire earrings, so it was almost that she acted as [Meghan’s] ’something blue,’ ” Eva Hartling, vice president of Birks at the Birks Group (Meghan’s go-to jeweler), told PEOPLE last month. She also went on to describe Mulroney as Meghan’s “unofficial maid of honor.”

“The children were officially her bridesmaids, but she [Meghan] made sure that Jessica was sitting in that first seat closest to where Harry and Meghan were standing,” Hartling added.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Jessica Mulroney, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Jane Barlow/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Inside Meghan Markle’s Friendship with Stylist BFF Jessica Mulroney

“It was clear that she kept a special place for her close friends — even though they weren’t standing at the altar with her, they were in close proximity and I thought that was a very nice touch,” Hartling added. “The seating arrangement at the ceremony spoke volumes.”

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney George Pimentel/WireImage

RELATED: Ben Mulroney Says His Twins Had So Much ‘Fun’ in Royal Wedding — and the Kids Formed a ‘Club’

Not only was Mulroney’s 4-year-old daughter one of Meghan’s little bridesmaids, but her twin sons twins were also part of the bridal party.

In fact, as the two boys carried Meghan’s train down the aisle, Brian went viral after showing off his adorable gap-toothed smile.

Meghan Markle and Brian Mulroney

Mulroney’s friendship with Meghan, 36, traces back years, as they’ve bonded in part over their philanthropic work. Mulroney has also styled some of Meghan’s signature looks since her relationship with Harry became public.